Restaurant Employee Noticed A Regular Customer Was Making Multiple Coworkers Uncomfortable, And Now He’s Considering Asking Him To Leave And Never Come Back

There’s a limit to what should be tolerated in a workplace.

So, what would you do if a regular customer kept making employees uncomfortable, and multiple people came forward about it, but nothing had been done yet? Would you just stand back and keep watching? Or would you consider asking them to stop coming in?

In the following story, one restaurant employee is facing this very decision. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA If I tried to remove a regular customer from my store for making employees uncomfortable I (18M) work in the restaurant industry. We’ll call my place or business BC for privacy purposes. At my BC location, we have a daily regular (40M). Every day, he also has an uncomfortable interaction with some of our employees One of my employees (17F) says he likes to stare at other employees while they eat on their break.

Now, he’s considering stepping in.

Another (20F), a dining room attendant, cannot enter the section where he sits without feeling uncomfortable because of his staring problem. I can confirm everything. Today, he asked G (19F) if our butter was “****** up lard,” then retreated back to his seat and stared shamelessly at A (50F). In total, six people have come forward about instances like these. I have witnessed it myself, and now I want to ask him never to return. AITA?

Eek! This is a road he should tread lightly down.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about what he wants to do.

This person thinks the man needs to be run off.

This reader thinks it’s important for people to feel comfortable at work.

Here’s someone who thinks he should just start with a warning.

According to this person, it’s worth checking the policy.

He should do something, but it may not be the best idea for him to confront the customer.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.