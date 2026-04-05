Retail Cashier Tried To Keep Up With The Christmas Eve Rush, But When A Customer Bought Nine Puffer Jackets And Demanded Bags, She Was Left Wrestling Paper Sacks While He Joked

The holiday retail rush can test even the calmest employee.

So, what would you do if it were Christmas Eve and you had a line out the door, but a customer insisted that you put 10 large jackets into paper bags after ringing them up? Would you kindly refuse and offer him the bags so he can do it? Or would you smile and agree to help, even if it took you a long time?

In the following story, a retail associate finds herself dealing with this and is forced to help him. Here’s how it played out.

I AM SO DONE WITH THE JACKETS. This happened a while ago but I was telling the story and thought I should share it where people relate. It was December 24, Christmas Eve. Our store had been so busy that the line had been out of the queue for my entire shift (this is like hour 5 of 7). It’s been like that for days. We have every register open (six total), but none of us are even making a dent in the line. This man comes up and buys NINE puffer jackets. I smile, try to joke around, and ask him if he would like bags for 10 cents (assuming he has smaller items or other clothing in his cart that would fit). He says yes.

The customer seemed confused.

He doesn’t even take off the hangers and hands me the jackets one by one. I scan and remove sensors and put them to the side. He gives me a weird look after the first one. Then I do it again, and he asks if I can put the jackets into the bags.

Her manager gave her the look.

The line is EXTREMELY long, and growing, and I make eye contact with my manager. I force a smile and nod, and bunch up the jacket. It takes five whole minutes to wrestle one jacket into a bag (paper, mind you). Then I get the next one in. I keep doing this, except for almost all the jackets, I rip at least 2 bags trying to get them in. Other customers are giving this man the stank eye. I am SWEATING, trying to stuff these things into bags. One bag barely fits one jacket. This man has the audacity to joke and say, “Don’t work too hard!”

It wouldn’t have been so bad if he had helped.

I finish ringing him up, and he has like 10 bags, because he also bought a lot of jeans at the end. He takes his sweet time picking up the bags and sorting through his wallet before walking away. I wouldn’t even mind if he had tried to help, or even offered to carry some of the jackets. They were long enough that he could just drape them over an arm, which would probably be easier than trying to hold 10 bulky bags. Idk if I’m overreacting lol, but I needed to vent more about this.

Wow! Customers like that are so irritating for everyone.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have encountered anything similar.

This is a nice thought.

For this person, the guy should’ve handled it.

As this comment explains, the busier the store, the more time some people will take.

According to this reader, it’s their job as cashiers.

This definitely happens quite a bit.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.