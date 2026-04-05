Retail Employee Has To Clean Up After Adults All Day, So She Decided That She Doesn’t Want Kids

Working in customer service or retail will have you practicing all sorts of skills, including patience.

If you found a lot of customers acting like children, you might be scared off from actually having children of your own.

That’s the case for one retail employee who shares some of the worst examples of bad customer behavior.

Keep reading for the full outpouring.

Customers are the reason I don’t want kids Actually there’s a few factors in play for this. But working retail surely helps. Why can’t you as a full blown adult clean up after yourself? Spilling a drink you brought in. Eating cherries and spitting the seeds all over the place even in the grape bags. Had a customer call me over to her to tell me she just threw an item she didn’t want in a random spot in a random isle and she just stared at me like I’d just go hunt down the miscellaneous item. No I’m not.

It gets worse.

Then once she finished she decided she did want it because she had enough. She stated this out loud and stared at me once more as if I’d go to look for it. Watched a man spill blueberries on the floor ON PURPOSE then he proceeds to poke his cheeks and say “Oops.” I handed him a broom. Finding half eaten bananas under bags of rice.

Yikes. There are also interpersonal issues.

Don’t get me started on the after math of customers fighting. They just throw random merchandise at each other watched a lady throw a jar of those mini pickles that aren’t pickles (they taste sweet). Watched the little non pickle pickles roll under a pallet.

She literally did not sign up for this.

I get I’m paid to keep the place tidy but clean up is at night, and nowhere in the job description did it say ‘clean up after adults’. THEN THERE’S THE TEENS THAT RIDE THEIR BIKES THROUGH THE STORE. But that’s a whole new rant. But yeah I don’t have it in me to handle this behavior 24/7. If you do it please share what’s your milk brand, because you’re on some different type of energy.

Why can’t people be civilized anymore?

What did Reddit think?

This person agrees.

Some people have strong words to describe how they feel about this.

This is true.

Wow.

I believe it.

We need more etiquette schools and fewer McDonald’s.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.