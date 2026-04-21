Retail Employee Was Yelled At By Impatient Male Customer, But When He Asked Her Why Was She So Nervous, She Almost Rage Quit

Emotional regulation is a skill.

So when a client disturbed a retail employee’s nice, peaceful day, she had to really exercise patience not to lose it.

This is a common theme for people who work in customer service, but how would you deal with a similar situation at work?

Keep reading for the full rant.

Customer yelled and then asked why I’m nervous It’s NYE, I was having a great day at work, everyone was polite, until I met this dude with his young daughter. I’m grabbing something for someone and this customer wasn’t even mine to begin with. He was sitting down and waiting for his turn (separate department) when all of a sudden as I’m walking by, he starts yelling something aggressively.

This would put anyone in a bad mood, but he added salt to the wound.

I can’t hear what he’s saying, so I go up to him and check in on him and he’s furious and goes off saying something like “I’ve been waiting here for a long time…. Etc etc” I have no idea of him, and there’s a lot of customers that we are getting to, and I’m also in the middle of something. Him coming at me like that, put me on the edge, so I was like “ok, what’s your name?” So I pulled out my device to search and I guess my hands were a little shakey and he’s like, “WHY are you so nervous???” This hit me by surprise and it actually aggravated me.

This is why so many retail employees quit.

Being a female, that comment didn’t sit well with me, especially after he just yelled at me and came at me out of nowhere. I regretted stopping and trying to help this jerk out, while I’m with another customer. I’ve been doing this for 8 years, but I’ve never been so furious. I literally had to walk away and cool off.

He really provoked her.

I took his comment very personally.

I wish I had just walked away and told him that I can’t help him with that attitude. I hate it when rude customers have power over how I feel. This isn’t how I wanted to remember the last day of the year.

Who does he think he is, the Joker? Asking retail employees to just take this sort of behavior feels outdated.

What did Reddit have to say?

Someone shares how they deal with similar situations.

He learned the lesson of a lifetime.

She needs to talk to the Department of Muggle Relations for this.

Another reader chimes in.

Retail employees need a badge of honor at this point.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.