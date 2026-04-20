Retail Worker Got Fed Up With A Coworker Constantly Spamming The Store Intercom For Help That Wasn’t Needed, So She Called Her Out And Management Ended Up Stepping In

Ongoing problems at work usually lead to a reaction eventually.

So, what would you do if a coworker kept creating unnecessary issues during shifts and it started affecting everyone around them? Would you just learn to expect the behavior from them? Or would you reach your wit’s end and go off on them?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact predicament and opts for the latter. Here’s how it all played out.

AITH for calling out a really high strung co worker and finally getting management to do something about it? Not going to say where I work, but one of the cashiers is really high-strung and anxious. I normally have sympathy for people with anxiety issues because I can get some, but the work is, for the most part, really easy. If a customer needs help loading something into their vehicle, you are supposed to call one of the loaders or a head cashier. If they do not pick up, you call a mod or someone in the department. Most people in departments don’t mind helping load, and as long as you don’t abuse it, most managers will help load.

Fed up, she finally yelled at the woman.

This woman will go over the store intercom and shout that she needs loading assistance every minute or 2 until someone shows up. Also, half the time, the customer does not even need help loading, and by the time you get over to where she is, the customer is gone, or they say they are all good. The other night, I finally yelled at her for doing this. She was spamming the store intercom about loading assistance.

The woman does it all the time.

The manager asked me to help because she was spamming it so many times. I show up, and there is nobody at the register, in the loading area, or in the parking lot, and she tells me they did it themselves. I asked her if they had asked her to get some help, and she said no, and I completely lost it and went off on her. This type of things happens with her all of the time, and she has been working here way longer than I have.

She got called into the manager’s office.

She ended up reporting me to the mod, so I got taken into the office. I told them my side of the story, and they backed me 100%. They ended up yelling at her for overhead paging, but some people are calling me out for being mean. I just tell them I don’t really respond well to really dumb behavior at work. There are a ton of other really stupid things she does that I am not going to list because I would be typing all day. AITA?

Yikes! Her workplace sounds pretty stressful.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about what happened here.

This person thinks she should’ve been more professional.

Yet another person who thinks she went about it wrong.

This reader sees both sides.

Alternatively, this reader doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

There were better ways of handling it, but at least something got done.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.