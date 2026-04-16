Rude Guests Used A Friend’s Wedding To Take Pregnancy Photos, And Announced Their Pregnancy On Social Media The Morning After

Some wedding guests just can’t handle not having all the attention.

This woman was telling a story about some distant friends who used a bride’s wedding to take pregnancy photos, and used said photos to announce their pregnancy immediately after the wedding.

And that wasn’t all. Read the full story below for more details.

I THOUGHT I SAW IT ALL…. Pregnancy announcement and gender reveal pics at someone else’s wedding/ announcement the next day first thing in the AM. I really thought I’d seen it all. I really did. There’s this girl I know, and she’s not nice to anyone, never has been nice, so I guess she’s just of poor character. They went to a very, very distant friend’s wedding. Right as they got there, they told some of their friends that they were expecting. It was probably because she wasn’t going to be drinking, and they just wanted to get it out there (which is whatever; you can do what you want). Then they wore a matching blue gown and suit set to the black-tie wedding and got photos taken at the wedding… and they were announcing that they were pregnant—that it was a boy. The next day, that night, they used the wedding photos as the pregnancy announcement (like wedding Saturday, pregnancy announcement 8 a.m. Sunday). Sigh. I hope the photographer took no pics of them or doesn’t post them. This is wildly rude!

The bride was really nice, but this couple tried to overshadow her wedding.

Not to mention, the bride is so nice and kind, and she’s the most polite and thoughtful person I have ever met. She went to all these distant friends’ weddings, and I guess some people came back to hers to return the favor, kind of, but like, come on. Also, at least post the picture and say, “Congrats to the Smiths, and happy to announce baby boy coming September!” Anyway, a reminder not to do polite invites.

This couple wanted to steal the bride’s thunder, but they ended up looking tacky.

Let’s read what other people in the comments section have to say about this.

This user called it unhinged behavior.

Another one called them tacky.

This person recalls a similar experience.

Another reader chimes in.

And this one doesn’t see anything wrong with it.

One couple’s wedding is another’s gender reveal party.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.