Several New Speed Bumps Are Added To A Neighborhood Street, So One Neighbor Blares His Horn Every Time He Drives Over One

Speed bumps on neighborhood streets force cars to slow down, which can make the neighborhood safer. If your neighborhood added a few speed bumps to the road, would you be happy about it or upset?

In this story, one man is furious about the new speed bumps, and he’s out for revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

Whiners in my neighborhood asked for more speed bumps, I hope they enjoy them. We don’t have a problem with speeding cars and yet the idiots in my neighborhood keep asking for more stop signs and speedbumps. In my city they have to get approval from the homeowner to put a speedbump in front of their house. They just put in two more speedbumps and that was the final straw.

This guy sounds like a very annoying neighbor.

Now every time I go over the new ones I lay on the horn so they know how much I appreciate the newly added nuisance. Best part was the other day the witch at one of the houses was out watering so I rolled up and went over the bump extra slow horn a blarring and gasssed it out of there. I’m also thinking of making a bunch of little signs that say “HONK if you hate speedbumps!”

Wow! He’s taking hating speed bumps to the extreme!

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this situation.

He’s trying to be.

This person hates speed bumps too.

Another person would like to have speed bumps.

This person thinks a traffic circle is even worse.

Being annoying doesn’t solve the problem.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.