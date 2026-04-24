She Found Out Her Brother Was Stealing From Their Mother, So Now She Has To Do Whatever She Can To Stop Him

Not every sibling is the Golden Child, but some are certainly better than others.

What would you do if you found out your sibling was breaking the law? And dragging your unsuspecting parents into it? One woman recently shared an alarming example of this on Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for protecting moms finances from nephew and brother in law

AITA for convincing my mom to stop sending money to my brother in-law and nephew to supposedly “feed” my nephew?

For 5 or 6 years the BIL has been terminally under or un-employed.

Sister is on full disability and has no income and does not pay child support, and he lives with her.

This situation is not set up for success.

In that time, she has sent him over $20,000 in $20-$30 increments, for “food for your grandson” or “we need toilet paper” or “I need gas to get to work”.

Lately, it has been EVERY DAY $30 requests, and to make matters worse, my nephew has learned to play this manipulation game.

“Grandma, can you send money for bread I’m soooooooooo hungry”.

This kid is being socialized into a monster.

The problem is, both the BIL and nephew are habitual liars- lying about jobs, and money coming in soon, and saying we need food when really they needed cigarettes and soda.

Nephew is 210lb 15 year old, the boy is not starving.

AITA for telling her if she cant control her “sending” and falling for these sad manipulations of her heart strings, then we need to block his communications and route his communications through his mother instead?

Well that just seems like a reasonable solution.

I have a good paying job, but I’m now partially supporting my sister, my mom, and on top of that, the BIL Leech, the loser girl he lives with, and my nephew.

I suspect my nephew is partially if not completely complicit with these games, but Grandmas heart is breaking.

That’s a hard reality to accept.

Do I just let this go on and figure out how to pay it?

Or put my foot down?

Or call CPS?

Nothing about this situation is easy or fun. Let’s see if the good people of Reddit could offer any words of wisdom.

The comments section was overwhelmingly in her favor.



And put the severity of the situation into perspective.



One person offered tangible steps forward.



Another imagined what would happen if the tables were turned.



However, someone did offer a solemn reminder.



She has the power to turn the situation around completely.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.