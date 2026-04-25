She Had Been Super Patient With Her Quirky New Friend, But Her Immaturity Was Finally Too Much

Not all friendships are compatible, and oftentimes this is a lesson learned the hard way.

How would you handle your new friend coming into your house and disrespecting it? One girl recently vented about her crazy situation like this on Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for calling my friend immature and asking her to leave my house?

Me (18/F) and my friend (18/F) have known each other since the last year of high school and we have been friends for over a year.

Lately I’ve been noticing small behaviors she has that really bother me.

She bites my cigarettes every time she gets some, does not respect the organization when she stays at my house, etc…

That first one is a new one.

I talked to her, but she doesn’t seem to understand boundaries or acts in a really child like way, which annoys me but I didn’t think much about it.

Today I invited her over to my house to have some snacks and watch a movie.

I know she has sensory problems, so I asked her what she wanted for dinner, and she told me chicken noodle soup.

This seems like a very one-sided friendship so far.

When it was time for dinner and I was serving her, she started eating from the spoon I was using to serve.

I asked her to please stop, but she kept doing it.

She finally stopped and didn’t say anything else, so I decided to let it go.

She’s too old to be doing that.

Then she said she didn’t want the soup anymore and that she just wanted the noodles.

I said, “Okay, I can separate it for you”.

She said she would take care of it, which I appreciated.

This all sounds like a parent/child dynamic.

But when I went to the kitchen, she had just thrown away the soup and didn’t save any.

I asked her why she did that, and she told me, “Because I only want the noodles”.

I honestly kind of overreacted and got mad- not because of the soup itself, but because she didn’t respect my boundaries in my house.

Seems like a fair enough reason.

I told her this was really disrespectful and asked her to leave.

AITA?

This girl sounds at her wit’s end and rightfully so. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in here.

And implied her problem was likely bigger than it sounded.



Some folks just told her to flat out end it.



But with some tough love attached to it.



Ultimately, solid practical advice was offered.



Sounds like this girl needs to make new friends and ditch the old.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.