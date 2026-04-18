She Paid For Her Friend’s Lunch While Traveling Together, And Her Friend Never Paid The Money Back, And Even Sent Her A Request For Half Of An Uber Ride

When traveling with friends, it is often a good idea to split some expenses to try to save money for everyone.

What would you do if you paid for lunch for your friend since you had cash and she didn’t, but she didn’t pay you back, and then she asked you to pay for half of her Uber to the airport?

That is what happened to the friend in this story, and while she doesn’t want to make a big deal out of it, she also doesn’t want to get ripped off.

Being petty about money with a friend I went traveling with few friends.

Splitting costs with friends is a great way to save money.

We split the cost of shared rental car, Airbnb and shared food. I once paid $15 for food that my friend got (Mexican fruits cup beach side vendor) because the vendor did not accept card and she did not have cash.

Not a big deal.

I assumed that she would pay me back but she probably forgot and I let it go. A day later it’s time for us to return to airport, she booked very early morning flight to save money while my flight was much later in the afternoon. Since I was to return rental car, I suggested that she take the Uber back to airport so I can sleep in a bit.

They should be basically even already.

After everything was done she demanded that I pitch in for the Uber since it was technically shared expense (I used shared rental car to get to airport) and send me request for $20. Will I be out of line if I request $15 she owes me for the food ?

Maybe they should both just let it go.

For context, both of us make upwards of 150k so this small amount is not going to put any strain on our budget. It just seems extremely petty for her to demand $20 for Uber, while not even acknowledging or offering to pay me back for the food. AITA?

This is the type of silly thing that can really cause drama in a friendship if it is handled wrong. Personally, I would just let it go, or maybe make a joke about it, but definitely not let it become an issue.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Here is some good advice.

I think this commenter is making a bigger deal out of this than needed.

Now this would be funny.

This isn’t a bad idea.

Good question. Is this a one time thing?

I wouldn’t make a big deal about such a small amount of money.

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