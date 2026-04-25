She Pulled Some Absolutely Crazy Teenage Nonsense, And Now She’s Blaming It All On Her Mother

It takes a very strong parent to deal with the epic drama that accompanies teenage kids.

How would you handle your kid blaming you for their misdeeds? Reddit recently put one kid in check after pulling this shtick on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for arguing with my mom after saying I was in pain?

I have a good relationship with my mom, but I 13F and my mother 33F got into an argument yesterday about pain.

For context I was at my grandparents house and was forced to do 100 sit ups and a leg lift, I didn’t want to do the leg lift and I had just eaten chips, Sprite and candy.

Seems like an odd activity to do at your grandparents’ house.

When I woke up the next morning, I was in great pain, I tried explaining to my mom about how much my legs and arms and ribs hurt and she said I was fine.

I explained that it really hurt, and she said “If you really feel bad I’ll pick you up after lunch” and I was frozen, feeling the tears coming out of my eyes.

Sounds like she was pretty sore.

My mom finally agreed after some time of crying and calling me ridiculous.

The next day, today rolled around and I’m still in pain.

Unfortunate, but not abnormal.

I go into my mom’s room and say: “My ribs still hurt” to which she says “You’ll be fine”.

My cat is meowing so I’m feeding him and I’m sobbing my eyes out because it hurts and I can barely feed my cats.

Hopefully she learned her lesson here.

My mom doesn’t seem to care and says I’m going to school.

WIBTA for arguing with her over some pain? Or am I being ridiculous?

Ah, the trials and tribulations of being a teenager. Let’s see how the good folks of Reddit weighed in on this one.

Unsurprisingly, sarcasm was abound.



Others provided more context.



But no sympathy whatsoever.



Many were annoyed by the entire debacle.



And tried their best to put the situation into perspective.



This situation was all pain, no gain.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.