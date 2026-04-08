She Rented A House From Her Landlord For Years, But When The Landlord Lost The Home To The Bank Due To Foreclosure, She Bought The House For A Great Price

Imagine renting a house from someone who is more than just your landlord. They’re also a family friend. If they lost the house due to a foreclosure and the bank gave you the option of buying the house from them or moving out, which would you choose?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she’s not sure if she made the right decision.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA/buying landlord’s foreclosed house I have been renting a house for several years now. A few months ago, I received notice form the bank that my rental property, along with several others had been sold at auction and the bank now owned them. My landlord (who is a long-time family friend and former employer of mine) did not inform this was going on. Everything we learned was from bank notices.

They’re really stressed out about having to find another place to live.

When I brought it to his attention, he kind of brushed me off. I have been an anxious mess ever since because of how rough the housing market is and now facing housing insecurity unexpectedly. My husband and I have kind of been scrambling because we received a 90 day notice to vacate from the bank.

The bank made them an offer they couldn’t refuse.

After reaching out and asking a lot of questions, the bank offered to sell me the house and the attached property for a very fair price we could afford. I have accepted that price and the contract is being written. The main issue is that the former owner is our neighbor and has made it clear he intends to reclaim the property should we buy it. Evidently, he has a sentimental attachment to the land specifically.

She feels bad but thinks she’s making the right decision.

Unfortunately, this is an opportunity I’m not sure we could pass up with the way the market has been trending. I still intend to buy the land and the house and am not interested in selling once we buy. But I feel like absolute garbage because I know we are gaining off someone else’s loss, and it has me feeling super guilty. On the other hand, though, I feel like I just have to look out for mine and my husband’s best interests.

The friend/landlord has lost the property regardless of if she buys it or not. Her real decision is whether to find somewhere else to live or to buy her home. I don’t blame her for buying it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The former landlord can’t reclaim it! It’s hers now.

She’s doing the right thing by prioritizing what’s best for her.

Here are a few good suggestions.

Everyone agrees that she’s not doing anything wrong.

She took advantage of a wonderful opportunity and shouldn’t feel bad about it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.