She Sells an Extra Footrest To Declutter Their Studio, But Boyfriend Gets Angry Because He “Liked Looking At It”
Minimalist dreams are great, until it’s time to actually get rid of something.
Living in a cramped studio, they both agreed it was time to declutter. She took the lead: selling unused items, freeing up space, nothing from his gaming setup or kitchen.
Then came the footrests. Two of them. Barely used. Stacked under a table. Mostly enjoyed by the cats. So she sold one. Logical, right? Apparently not—because suddenly, this random footrest was something he really wanted to keep…just to look at.
AITA for selling something that my boyfriend wanted to keep?
Me and my boyfriend live in a studio apartment, and we have too much stuff. My boyfriend always said he wanted a more minimalistic apartment. We agreed a few weeks ago that I’m going to sell some stuff we don’t use, and I won’t sell anything from his gaming setup or from the kitchen as he does all the cooking.
We had two footrests that we bought 3 years ago for a photoshoot in another apartment. We ended up keeping them because our cats like to nap on them. We kept them stacked on each other under our dining table because we literally have no other space for them. Other than that, we don’t use them.
I decided to sell one of them because that was always under the other one and still had the original label. I thought we really don’t need two and don’t have the space for using both. Again, only our cats use the one on top.
Seems fair enough.
I did not tell him I’m selling this specific item as I’ve been selling several small things from our apartment for the past few weeks.
He didn’t care about anything else, but when I told him someone is coming to buy this item, he became very angry. His reasoning was that he just simply likes to look at it. I only sold one of them, we still have one more.
He told me to cancel the appointment while the buyer was already on the way. I refused and said he can buy a new one if he really wants one more.
That seems rather hypocritical.
I gave him the money for it from other sold items. We don’t sell these things because we need the money, only because we have too much stuff that we never use, it’s just overwhelming.
He doesn’t collect stuff, this wasn’t a sentimental item and he always wanted a more minimalistic apartment than I so I really don’t understand why is he so upset about this.
So eventually I did sell it and told him he can buy a new one if he really wants it, but he is still very angry and says I have no respect for him. So AITA?
The general consensus: the decluttering made sense, but the lack of communication turned a small decision into a bigger conflict, so Reddit results were mixed.
This person says YTA.
This person says NTA.
And this person says ESH.
One sold footrest, one lost argument, and suddenly minimalism isn’t so mutual.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
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