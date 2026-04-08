She Thought Her College Tour Went Well, But She Made One Social Faux Pas That Might Have Ruined It All

Social cues aren’t necessarily the first thing on someone’s mind when they’re in a high-pressure situation.

What would you do if a small misstep of yours got gravely misinterpreted? One girl recently questioned her social shortcomings in the not-always-safe space of Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for not holding the door for other people

A few days ago I went on a university campus tour with my mom.

The tour group had 10-12 people and lasted for around an hour.

Those things can feel like they take up a whole day.

During the tour, some people would go out of their way to stand by a door and hold it for everyone who passed.

I personally never did that; I just boosted the door for the next person.

When we got home my mom got mad at me for being selfish and inconsiderate for not holding the door like everyone else.

A valid, but very mom thing to be upset over.

I thought just boosting it was already sufficient because we were closely packed together, and it wouldn’t be hard for the next person to just… keep going.

At no point did I passively let the door close for the person behind me.

I thought she was overreacting, but maybe I’m wrong and I was genuinely being inconsiderate. AITAH?

Definitely one of the more lower-stakes asks in this forum. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in on this one.

Some of the comments were surprisingly stern.



Others took more of a snarky tone.



Most didn’t get too emotionally invested.



One person broke down the mom’s psychology.



Though finally some nuanced points were found.



Behind those doors are opportunities she’s not thinking about.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.