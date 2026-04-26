She Told Her Management Team That She Was Pregnant, And One Of Them Got Upset With Her Because It Would Impact The Team

Getting pregnant is something that can be wonderful, but there is no doubt that it will impact every part of your life, including your work.

What would you do if you told your management team that you were pregnant and one of the managers was upset with you because of how it would impact your department?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so now she feels bad about being pregnant and is worried that it will impact her career.

Aita for not asking my managers permission before I got pregnant? Me(23f) and my husband (23m) have been married for 6 months together for almost 5 years and have recently decided to expand our family.

This is a very exciting time of life.

We both have been super excited to be parents most of our lives so this was huge for both of us. I found out I was pregnant a week ago and we were both thrilled.

It is good that she likes her job.

Now my work place is a great place to work I work in a food factory kind of. I’ve worked here for a little over a year and it has been the best place I’ve ever worked there’s only about 60 people on staff so everyone is close.

Of course, no workplace is perfect.

That being said there are a few bad apples. One being a manager, not of my room but she thinks she is. I told my supervisor as soon as I found out since she is also my friend. I told the owner so we can start coordinating time off and DR appointments.

Wow, this is unprofessional and just mean.

Anyways this other manager over heard and cornered me later telling me I was irresponsible for not considering my department when I decided to become “indisposed” with my “ailment” and I just don’t know how to feel. I’m excited to meet my child but I’m really worried I messed up my career. AITA?

I would tell the owner or HR about this because it is not only unprofessional, but it may be illegal.

Let’s take a look at what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

This is absolutely the right way to deal with it.

She should report it immediately.

I agree with this commenter.

Well, this is one way to handle it.

This commenter says that this is a form of discrimination.

This manager could find themselves in a lot of trouble.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.