Sister Always Hated Combined Birthday And Christmas Presents, So When She Requested An Expensive Pair Of Shoes, Her Sibling Technically Gave Her Two Gifts By Wrapping Each Shoe Separately

People with December birthdays spend years fighting for two separate presents.

So when a sister finally made an exception and told her sibling a pricey pair of shoes could count as both her birthday and Christmas present, her siblings decided to mess with her and wrap each shoe in its own special box.

She was not nearly as amused as they were.

Keep reading for the full story!

Christmas & Birthday Gift Compliance My sister’s birthday is the week before Christmas. Like everyone with a birthday at that time of year, she hated when people gave her “combined” birthday/Christmas gifts. As she got older, she acknowledged that they were often more expensive items — but as a child it was difficult for her to understand why she got only one present while everyone else got two.

So the rest of the family came up with a strategy.

Consequently, within our immediate family we were — and still are — under strict instruction to buy two presents each year: one birthday and one Christmas. The exception was if there was something specific she wanted that was expensive, in which case she would ask for a combined gift.

So when she asked for a more expensive gift, the family warned her ahead of time.

One year she asked me for a pair of shoes she wanted. I said they would have to be a combined birthday/Christmas gift as they were pricey — but she was fine with that.

But what happened next is something she never saw coming.

Cue the malicious compliance. I wrapped one shoe and gave it to her for her birthday, and wrapped the other and gave it to her for Christmas. I thought it was hilarious. She did not.

Now that’s some malicious compliance.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user pulled a very similar stunt with their relative.

Having a birthday so close to Christmas really is unfortunate.

Some winter babies even opt to start celebrating their half birthdays.

All jokes aside, this sister’s feelings really were valid.

Next time, this sister might want to choose her words a little more carefully!

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