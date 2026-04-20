Sleep Deprived Renter Couldn’t Escape Her Neighbor’s Loud Music, So She Launched Oranges At The Fence Until He Finally Surrendered

Everyone has a breaking point, especially when lack of sleep is involved.

So when an exhausted nursing student and single mom couldn’t escape her neighbor’s booming music on her only day off, her frustration finally boiled over.

Finally, the nearest orange tree led to a desperate confrontation that ended up having a pretty wholesome ending.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Neighbor playing loud music on my one day off I used to have a neighbor whose fence bordered half my back fence. I lived in a granny flat in the backyard.

She had quite the busy schedule, so the days off she did get, she cherished.

On my one day off from nursing school, I liked to study a little and then have a nap. I also worked and was a single mom of a toddler at the time, so I was often very tired.

Her neighbor, however, made rest very difficult for her.

Anyway, this neighbor had a habit of blaring really loud, awful house music from what sounded like huge speakers. I just could not rest that day.

I marched out of the house, and being a shy but angry person, I chose to pick green oranges and blast them at my neighbor’s fence. I hurled the oranges as hard as I could, in tears.

She made sure the neighbors heard every bit of it.

I was going through a lot of life stresses at the time as well, so I was desperate to sleep. Bang. Bang. Bang.

I probably threw 18 oranges until the neighbor shouted, “Hey! What’s going on???” I was crying and said, “Your music is too loud.”

Luckily, the story has a happy ending.

He stuck his head up above the fence and said, “Sorry.” I said, “Thank you,” and went to bed. He never played the music that loud again.

It’s a good thing this neighbor turned out to have a heart.

What did Reddit make of this story?

Some people are just clueless, not completely evil.

Sometimes exhaustion makes people do crazy things.

This commenter misses the point like it’s their job.

Sleep deprivation can make you do some pretty crazy things.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.