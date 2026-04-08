Small Business Owner Was Purposely Left Off The Wedding Guest List By Her Own Boss, So Now She Is Questioning Everything About Their Working Relationship

Getting left off a wedding guest list stings, but getting left off while everyone else at your job got an invite is a whole different level.

When a small business owner found out her boss had invited every employee to her wedding except her, she couldn’t quite get past it.

Now she was left wondering whether sharing her feelings was valid, or just unprofessional.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTAH if I say something to an employee who wants me to close my business for her wedding? My manager is getting married to her sweetheart in about a month and a half. We have a small company with only a few employees, and I just got an email requesting we close our doors completely on a Saturday — usually our highest sales day — so that she can invite her other coworkers.

But there was one notable exception.

Everyone… but me. She’s been my manager for years, we talk several times a week, text, etc.

Their relationship hasn’t always been perfect, but she still thinks she’s tried her best.

We’ve been through some tough situations, I’ve mentored her, helped her out when she needed it, written letters of recommendation for her place to rent, and basically been pretty close with her. I didn’t expect to be invited to her wedding, but thought maybe I would be since we are so close.

The blatant exclusion is what really threw her.

I certainly didn’t expect everyone to be invited but me — that threw me. Getting that email really brought up some feelings for me.

She takes issue with this request for other reasons too.

It felt really insensitive to invite everyone but me, including past employees of mine. It also feels really selfish for her to think that we could close our doors completely on a busy day that literally pays their paychecks. We have been struggling so, so hard as a small business to make it for the last year. So much so that I can’t even take a paycheck and have been working 40 hours a week without pay.

Now she doesn’t know how to proceed.

I don’t know what to do or say, and I could really use some advice. I haven’t said anything yet, but I feel like I should explain how tone deaf her request is. AITA?

This business owner is now left between a rock and a hard place.

What did Reddit think?

She’s right to be upset, but for the sake of the business, it’s still best to tread lightly.

Being a business owner often means being forced to make difficult decisions.

In fact, maybe it’s best to keep her feelings to herself entirely.

Perhaps bringing in outside help is a valuable strategy.

Years of mentorship, letters of recommendation, and working without a paycheck, and somehow she still didn’t make the cut.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.