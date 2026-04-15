Store Employee Told A Customer He Couldn’t Give A Cash Refund During The Store’s Final Days, But The Customer Came Up With A Creative Way To Spend The Remaining Balance

Sometimes situations that feel tense at first take an unexpected turn for the better.

So, what would you think if a customer approached your register asking for a refund, but because the store was closing, the best you could do was an exchange? Would you get defensive from the start? Or would you stay calm and go with the flow?

In the following story, one cashier finds himself in this predicament and stays patient. Here’s how it all went down.

We can no longer issue cash refunds, so this customer has a unique idea. Our store was liquidating and shutting down, so we were no longer giving refunds for goods that customers had simply changed their minds about. It was incredibly stressful, and customers were being outright rude despite the fact that everyone they were dealing with was being made redundant in days. One day, a chap came in and asked if we could refund a suitcase he’d bought and then changed his mind about. He swapped it for a few other things, but he was still short by about ten quid or so.

Then, the guy shocked him.

I prepared myself for today’s shake down and told him I was very sorry he couldn’t have any money back, but we were still exchanging if he wanted something to the value. He started pilling sweets, biscuits, cakes etc onto the counter and asking if they added up to the difference, eventually we were still about 10p short. I told him we weren’t quite there, but we didn’t have anything for 10 p.m., so it was the best I could do. His response? “I think you’ll have trouble enough eating all of that! Cheerio!” And off he went, leaving me with a giant pile of free food. Closing the store was incredibly stressful, but I’ll always remember that friendly dude.

Wow! That didn’t go as expected!

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have any similar experiences.

This all sounds pretty stressful.

That didn’t work for the cashier.

What a sweet gesture!

This Australian finds refunds pretty weird.

People will surprise you sometimes!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.