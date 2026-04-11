Store Employees Used To Be Able To Park In The Store’s Parking Lot, But Now They Have To Park Further Away

Imagine working as a pizza delivery driver. Would you expect to be able to park right outside the store in the most convenient spot possible, or would you expect to have to park further away and save the convenient spots for customers?

In this story, one retail worker explains where the employees used to park and where they have to park now. He really doesn’t think it’s fair. Keep reading to see if you think it’s fair or not.

Can’t Park In Our Own Parking Lot At my store we have 4 parking spots plus one handicap spot. It’s considered that the drivers such as my self park in those parking spaces or if we’re busy park across the street.

Now we are sandwiches between a $1 Dollar store and a Fro Yo place. However on the right of that dollar store there’s is a plethora of parking spaces but the people who shop there seem to always park in our lot and stay there for a while.

But now, things have changed.

Up until today everything’s been fine, but noooo when I walk in for my shift my manager begins to tell me how apparently someone threatened a potential customer and saying that they would be towed if they parked there to go to the dollar store. Now no one is allowed to park there and it’s a huge hassle to run out to our cars in the rain and cross busy streets. Has this happens to you guys?

I think it’s odd that the employees would be able to park in the prime spots right outside the store. I would think those would be reserved for customers. Making the employees walk to the further lot is the way many stores handle it so customers can have the ultimate convenience, but employees who work as delivery drivers should be the exception to the rule, especially when they’re delivering food.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Another person shares their parking situation.

Here’s how another person handles parking.

This person doesn’t want to have to park far away either.

It’s really annoying when there’s not enough parking.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.