Student Got An In-School Suspension For Being Late Multiple Times To Class, So He Spent The Time Reading And Getting Ahead On School Work

Being on time is important throughout life, which is why schools often have serious punishments for being tardy.

What would you do if you were late several times and ended up getting an in-school suspension for the day?

That is what happened to the student in this story, so they had to find ways to occupy their time.

Let’s read all about it.

You want to give me In-School-Suspension where I have to spend the day by myself in a classroom? Okay that works Bit of background here.

I went to a religious boarding school for high school and one of the things we had to do was go to prayers every day on time. I wont explain in full the consequences of tardiness or absence (there was a whole point system etc,) but if you did it enough you got in-school-suspension for a day.

That would be annoying.

Basically you had to sit in a classroom from 9-7, minus lunch and afternoon prayers, and you couldn’t leave. They gave you one assignment(an essay on why you were tardy/absent so much) but anything else to keep yourself not insane was your responsibility (no music or phones were allowed either).

So, eventually this happened to me and I was taken to the classroom after breakfast, given my assignment and that was it. The assignment took me maybe 2 hours to do so now i have another 7-ish hours to… learn my lesson?

Keeping busy makes the time go by.

Well anything to keep myself not bored, i.e schoolwork, books, works. Since I didnt care about falling behind in the morning classes, I read a book, and in the afternoon, I reviewed for a math test, finished all my math homework, wrote an essay, and read another book.

By that time my suspension was over, so for following the rules, I had a pretty functional day with no class.

Honestly, it sounds like they put the time to good use, which is exactly what I’m sure the teachers want to happen.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this story.

This person enjoyed his suspension.

I mean, he shouldn’t have hit the kid, but I get it.

This doesn’t sound too bad.

Wow, now this would be a punishment.

That is a long suspension.

This wasn’t much of a punishment for this student.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.