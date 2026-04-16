Student Moved Into The Dorms To Escape Her Obsessive Mother, But Her Mother Started Showing Up At The College To Harass Her Over Her Dating Life

It’s one thing to disapprove of your kid’s dating life, but it’s another to turn it into a full-time surveillance project.

When a college student moved out to escape the pressure at home, her mother responded by blowing up her phone and showing up on campus to keep tabs on her.

Suddenly a line had been crossed that would be hard to uncross.

Keep reading for the full story.

AIO: moved out but mom keeps coming to my dorm I (21F) am dealing with a difficult situation. I recently moved out of my house and into the dorms. I’m fully paying for my rent and food. From first glance, what led to this spontaneous decision was my parents’ different views on dating than mine. They don’t approve of my boyfriend (have only been dating for a few months) and think that because I’m going to graduate school in a few months, this is a terrible decision.

Deep down, she knows her parents are trying to look out for her, but she still thinks they’re taking things too far.

I can understand their concerns; however, I believe I have good judgment and that I have the independence to make my own choices and suffer my own consequences if need be. Upon a deeper glance, I have been thinking of moving out ever since high school. I unfortunately have been commuting to college, as it’s only ten minutes away.

Living at home has never been easy for her.

Life at home was always tense, as I disagree with my parents on a lot of things, including dating, clothes, and hanging out with friends (still a very iffy subject and only allowed to hang out since senior year of high school). Other than that, I have been pretty obedient, getting into medical school, studying hard, doing extracurriculars, going to church regularly, etc. (a bit of laziness here and there, but may be due to depression).

But lately their biggest fights have been about her dating life.

Recently, my parents found out about my bf (met on Hinge) and went ballistic over just the idea of me dating. They said I can’t date until I’m thirty, and only if I meet the right guy who’s a physician. Said a lot of nasty things about him and me (lazy, treating others like crap so it’s no wonder I have no friends, etc.) and threatened to call his workplace, so I had to set up a meeting between him and my parents, to which they told him I’m a bad, lazy sister with terrible priorities and that he needs to really get to know a person before dating them (jab at me).

Finally she realized she needed to get out of there.

I moved out because I couldn’t take it. Even if he and I broke up, I wouldn’t return back home. But they keep saying I’m like my aunt and that I’m going to sleep with him, get pregnant, be with a deadbeat, and that this is the end of my career/life.

Her mom just can’t leave the whole situation alone.

My mom has been calling and texting nonstop at least ten times a day and has been asking where and what I’m doing. Every day she’s been coming to campus to keep tabs on me. Last night, she told me to come down and talk with her, and I had to listen to her tirade.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

Throughout the entire morning, she was calling me, telling me to pick up and that she’d wake up the dean to get me. She kept sending things about if she disappears that she loves me, that the things that she does are out of love, and that I’m being unreasonable. Eventually, the student worker had to knock on my door to get me.

Now she’s at a complete loss for what to do next.

I know some people will say to just ignore her. But I know her, and she won’t stop if I do; it will just get worse. I tried before. Am I overreacting? Is this normal?

This is most definitely not normal.

What did Reddit think?

This user recommends just not giving in to her mother’s tirades.

This parenting style is way over the top.

Her mother really needs to get her expectations in check.

Maybe the authorities need to get involved at this point.

It can be hard to be an empty nester, but surely there are better ways to cope than this.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.