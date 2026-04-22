Supermarket Cashier Was Stocking Light Bulbs When A Customer Asked If One Would Fit The Fixture In Her Home, But When The Cashier Said He’s “Not An Electrician” She Insisted He Should Still Be Able To Help

Some people seem to think that if you’re selling something in a store, you must automatically be an expert on it.

So, what would you do if a customer walked up to you holding a light bulb and asked whether it would fit the light fixture in their home? Would you ask questions to better serve them? Or would you immediately let them know that you’re not an electrician?

In the following story, one supermarket cashier finds himself in this situation and opts not to help. Here’s how it played out.

Sorry, lady, I’m a cashier, not an electrician. I work in a supermarket and was putting some light bulbs back on the shelf when light bulb Lady (LL) asked me for help. LL has taken a light bulb out of the box and is holding it up. LL: Excuse me, will this light bulb fit my light fixture? Me: I’m sorry, I don’t know. LL: Well, is there someone else I can ask?

She was adamant that he should help.

Me: Umm…. an electrician? LL: Well, I don’t have one here with me, do I? You should be able to help me!! Me: I’m sorry, I just work in a supermarket. Not only am I supposed to be an electrician, but I’m also meant to be able to tell what type of light fixture she has at her house. Why do people come to do this? If you want specialised knowledge, you should talk to a specialist!

Too funny! As if there’s only one fixture type available.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit would’ve handled this situation.

This would’ve been pretty bad advice.

This is similar.

Just… wow! Some people don’t know how to act.

Yet another reader who encountered something similar.

She could’ve been more descriptive.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.