Teacher Warns Students About Cheating Due To Identical Answers, So Student Refuses To Let Lifelong Friend Copy And Friendship Explodes

Some friendships are built on trust. Others…apparently on shared scantrons.

For years, this student didn’t mind letting a lifelong friend copy answersL no harm, no foul. Until a teacher noticed their tests looked a little too identical and dropped a pretty serious warning: keep it up, and both grades are taking a hit.

With college on the line, the choice seemed obvious: cut off the copying.

The friend’s reaction? Not so obvious. Think betrayal, name-calling, and a strong belief that the real problem isn’t cheating… t’s not being a “loyal friend.”

AITA for refusing to let my friend cheat off my test our final year of high school Okay so I study a lot and tend to score high grades on most of my tests while my friend I’ve known all my life doesn’t study and just copies my answers on test day which honestly I don’t mind because It’s never bothered me. But recently my teacher has accused me of cheating with him because our answers are so similar. She said if we don’t cut it out she will deduct points from our grades (we are in our final year of high school so it will impact what university I get in).

Yikes.

So I told my friend that he’s on his own because I don’t want to risk having my grade nuked Just because he doesn’t study. Which he replied and said I was a dog whose throwing away our friendship over a stupid grade. In his mind, apparently I’m not sticking by his side and figuring out a way to get around the accusations instead of him just studying or me even tutoring him.

Oh brother.

But I think we should just study and help him get through a test on his own for once. Its to the point where we are in 5/6 of the classes together because he is so reliant on copying me and he put in the same electives as me and asked to change classes if we weren’t together. So, AITA?

Most people on Reddit agreed the boundary was long overdue, especially once there were real consequences involved.

This person says not to pull him down to his level.

This person says there’s no point in continuing.

And this person says his friend is out of luck…sorry not sorry!

If the friendship only works when you do the work, it’s not a study partnership…it’s a liability.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.