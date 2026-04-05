Teen Was Forced To Babysit His Sister’s Kids Every Day Without Being Asked, So He Finally Skipped Out And Got Grounded For Going To His Friend’s Birthday

Being the youngest in a household can sometimes mean becoming the default babysitter — whether you agreed to it or not.

When a teen got stuck babysitting for his sister’s kids every day after school without ever being asked, he eventually decided enough was enough — and skipped out to celebrate a friend’s birthday instead.

What followed got him grounded, scolded, and written off as someone who puts friends before family.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not babysitting my sisters kids? So, I (17M) have been babysitting my sister’s (38F) kids (7M and 5F) every day after school.

He always felt like this arrangement was somewhat forced on him.

I never really had a say in this decision because my sister stayed at our parents’ house. As soon as I got home, my sister would already be walking out of the door and I was forced to watch them until my parents got home.

But finally, one day, enough was enough.

The tipping point happened last week when I planned to go to a friend’s house after school. I texted my sister letting her know I couldn’t babysit and got no response. I got home and my sister was walking down the stairs dressed. I asked her where she was going, to which she scoffed and said, “A girls’ day. I told you about this yesterday.”

His sister wasn’t taking “no” for an answer.

I stopped her and reminded her I wasn’t babysitting, and she rolled her eyes and tried to walk out. I stood in front of the door and asked when the babysitter was getting there. She said she needed me to watch them and that I could go later. Then she pushed past me to leave.

His parents were absolutely no help.

I called our dad and told him the situation. He told me to watch the kids and suck it up. I begrudgingly stayed and watched them. Once my parents got home they took over the childcare duties, but by that time I had already missed my friend’s birthday. I was ticked off and went to my room, refusing to talk to them anymore.

Now he decided he wasn’t going home at all.

Today I took a change of clothes with me to school and just went to my friend’s house without going home. My sister called me a few minutes after I got to my friend’s house and asked me where I was. I told her and she went crazy and yelled at me to get home now. I refused and didn’t answer any more calls after that.

Then came the punishment.

After a few hours I returned home and got grounded and scolded by my parents for putting friends before family and not being there for my sister. I tried to defend myself but they didn’t listen. AITA for not babysitting for my sister?

This sounds like way too much responsibility for a 17-year-old boy.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks this teen should continue to find excuses to stay the heck out of that house.

Maybe being grounded is a blessing in disguise.

If his family won’t honor his independence, he’s going to have to force them to through other means.

This teen has lots more to worry about than just being forced to babysit.

You can’t be expected to perform a job you never agreed to do in the first place.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.