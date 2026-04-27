Teen With Weekend Obligations Got Hounded By Her Stepfather To Find A Job Despite Having No Time, So When He Made A Low Blow Comment About Her Father, She Finally Lost Her Cool

Telling a teenager she needs a job is one thing, but telling her she’ll end up like her father if she doesn’t get one is a different kind of comment entirely.

When a teen who had already explained that her custody arrangement made weekend work impossible found herself bullied by her stepfather, she finally lost her cool — and her phone.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for not getting a job right now? I’m 17 and I had a job in the past, but it was a very bad strain on my mental health so I quit. Fast forward to now — both my mom and stepfather want me to get a job.

Weekends are already quite hectic for her, so her parents’ pressure on her to find employment only make things worse.

But let me backtrack a bit so you can understand the situation. My biological father has weekend rights, so on Fridays my sister and I go to his house for the weekends. My mom and stepfather have been pushing getting a job down my throat, but I literally can’t work weekends — even if I wanted to, I physically can’t because I’m at my father’s.

Her inability to work weekends makes her a pretty bad candidate.

And no job will hire me because I can’t work weekends. I don’t even know what to do. They are getting mad at me because I won’t look for a job. They say things like “So when are you getting a job?” and “Look at this job I found for you.”

Then her stepfather said something that was especially hurtful.

But the comment I can’t stop thinking about is something my stepfather said to me. He told me, “So, when are you getting a job? You are 17 and you’ve only had one job — you don’t want to end up like your father, do you?” This ticked me off because he is always talking about how much my dad has done wrong.

So finally she lost her cool.

I got so mad that I snapped at him and told him, “Look, I can’t work weekends and no place will hire me — I don’t want to get a job right now.” He got mad at me and took my phone.

She can’t get over the past bad experiences she’s had while working.

I don’t have my license because I’m scared of driving due to my mental health. And the past job I had, I worked there from age 14 to 16 and it was just a really terrible place.

Her stepdad’s comment was definitely a low blow.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter offers a few things for this teen to think about.

Sometimes getting a handle on your mental health is more important than a paycheck.

This user has a tough critique on this teen.

Bullying isn’t a valid parenting strategy.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.