Teenager Takes A Quiz At School To See Which Political Party He Should Pick, But His Dad Doesn’t Like The Results

Imagine registering to vote. Would you know which political party to choose?

In this story, one teenager shares that everyone in his government class took a quiz that told them which political party they fit into the best. The problem for this teen was that their dad did not like the results of the quiz!

Let’s read all about it.

Dad tried to control my choices but jokes on him In my government class we had to study the political parties and take quizzes to see which one we fit into. I got Democrat and I was totally fine with that. Of course I know that most people will change their beliefs when they get older but at the moment I consider myself a democrat. I went home and told my dad what we did and that I am a Democrat.

Dad wasn’t happy.

He immediatly goes, “No your not.” Then he decides to bash both democrats and republicans trying to tell me what I am. It would be an understatement if I just said I was mad. This of course was not the first time he did something like that. For example I want to be a writer and he tells me no, become a doctor instead.

But now, it’s official!

Anyways I drop it and continue doing my schooling. Then one day we get these sheets to register to vote and since I was one of the 18 year olds in the class, she would send them in so we could vote in the upcoming elections. I filled out the form and came to the portion asking me what party I was a part of. So now I can say that I am a registered democrat.

I’m not sure if a quiz can tell you what political party you should pick, but I also didn’t see the questions on the quiz. Either way, it sounds frustrating to have a dad who isn’t on board with any of your life choices.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good point.

You should definitely vote for who you want regardless of political party.

This person is on the dad’s side…kind of.

Another person refuses to choose a political party.

This is a good thing to remember when voting.

This sounds like just the beginning of many years of family fights about politics.

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