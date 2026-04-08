Teenager Working In A Deli Told A Grown Man They Don’t Have Ziploc Bags, So The Customer Yelled At Him And Threw A Tantrum

Sometimes, adults can act like children even in public places.

In this story, a teenager was working as a cashier at an Italian deli.

An older customer demanded Ziploc bags, which the store didn’t even sell.

When he said they don’t have it, the customer’s reaction shocked him.

Let’s take a closer look!

Old people act like children when they don’t get their way I work in a deli that also sells premade dinners as well as bread, eggs, milk, and other Italian things. It’s an Italian “market,” but nowhere is it advertised to be a grocery store. I am the cashier.

A customer wanted to buy Ziploc bags.

An old man came up to me asking if we had Ziploc bags. Not to anyone who is actually thinking’s surprise, we did not have Ziploc bags considering we are a deli. This man got so upset to the point where he started yelling that we have nothing in this store. He was basically having a whole breakdown in front of me.

The customer got mad and threw a tantrum.

He then proceeded to throw his basket on the floor. He said, “I’m not even gonna buy anything. I don’t want it anymore.” This man was acting like a child who wasn’t getting his way, especially with the “I don’t even want it anymore” attitude.

He noticed that grown-up men often do this.

It just amazes me how these grown up adults act. You would think with all those years of life they would have learned how to act by now. Meanwhile, I’m a 16-year-old making minimum wage. It’s usually old men who act like this. I rarely get women who act like this. So I’m just trying to figure out what it is that makes grown men act like toddlers when they don’t get their way.

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person calls them “kidults.”

Here’s a valid point from this person.

This comment makes sense, too.

Finally, short and simple.

Some people age but never grow up.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.