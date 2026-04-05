Tenant Missed Work To Accommodate Repair Work In His Rental House, So He Wants To Take The Landlord To Small Claims Court

Imagine renting a house that needs a lot of repairs. The repairs are so bad that it’s barely livable in the meantime, and they’re so urgent, that you miss work to accommodate the repair people. Would you pay for the repairs yourself and eat the cost of missing work, or would you take the landlord to small claims court to make him pay?

In this story, one renter is in this exact situation, but they’re not sure how they should handle it.

Let’s read all about it to decide.

AITAH for threatening to sue the landlord? Long story short… We moved into a house 3 months ago. We endured weeks without hot water or ac, months with a roof that needed repairs (leaked when it rained), and a bunch of other smaller issues. I missed over a week or work to accommodate for repair people, and two weeks of total living interruptions (including repair people in my house past 10pm).

OP thinks the landlord needs to pay up!

Our landlord says he can’t afford to reimburse us, and that he spent a lot of money on solar we should be thankful for. I looked up the law for my state and they are obligated to pay us for those days without hot water, damages (missed wages) and more the more he drags this out. When I mentioned it to people in other forums they tell me to have empathy and let it slide, but I don’t want to. I want to take them to small claims court if I need to so I can make things right. AITA?

I agree; make the landlord pay, especially if that’s what the law says he’s supposed to do.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a warning about what will happen if he takes the landlord to court.

Was he aware of the problems when he moved in?

Here’s encouragement to sue.

Another person thinks he needs to do some math.

Here’s another warning that the landlord might retaliate.

Moving out would be the best solution.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.