Their Neighbors Were Very Loud At Night And Refused To Stop, So This Person Is Thinking About Having Their Boyfriend Over To Return The Favor, But That Would Just Escalate The Situation

When you share a wall with your neighbors it can be hard not to hear everything they are doing, no matter how badly you don’t want to hear it.

What would you do if your neighbors had very weird and loud…experiences with each other, and they were also very rude to you?

That is what the person in this story is dealing with, so they are thinking about having their boyfriend over to return the favor, but that would just escalate things.

WIBTAH if I got super loud to prove a point to my neighbors? Hello. I (28FTM) have a couple of neighbors that live on the other side of my duplex.

Bad neighbors can make living in an area very difficult.

They were fine for the most part aside from the occasional proselytizing, but over the last 5 months they’ve become almost insufferable. The wife is always knocking on my door, I made the mistake of letting her in once and we had coffee until she started talking about judgement day.

Well, that’s awkward.

After a few minutes of that I asked her to leave and she prayed over me for like 30 seconds while I stood there tapping my foot waiting for her to shut up. The husband is more malicious. I have a doormat that says “everyone is welcome here” with little pride flags along the top and bottom, and once I came home to find him rolling it up.

So…stealing?

When I asked what he was doing he said that it was “unsightly” and he was “doing the neighborhood a favor.” I don’t know how they found out I was trans, I’ve been on T for like 12 years and look indistinguishable from a cis guy except for downstairs.

They are really crossing some lines here.

But I left for work one morning to find a pamphlet on “the dangers of HRT” on my porch. I ripped it up and put it back on theirs. Part of me wanted to light it on fire but that could come with criminal consequences, so. Last week was the last straw. We share a bedroom wall, and for the past week they’ve been having really, REALLY Christian sex very loudly almost every night.

There is no way this is true.

What I mean by that is that I’m kept awake every night with by the wife screaming her head off and saying stuff like “fill me up with God’s light” and “bless me with your seed.” Nauseating. The only upside is that it usually only lasts for five minutes, lmao. I left them a note asking them to keep it down, and I came home to it ripped up on my porch 🙃.

Well, that’s weird.

Half the time I don’t think they’re even doing it. I think they’re just yelling through the wall at me. Here’s where my hypothetical comes in. I have a boyfriend, Jesse (30M). We don’t live together, and we can get pretty loud during sex as he is very, very good at it and I’m very lucky.

They don’t respect you, you don’t respect them.

Usually we have it at his house out of respect for my neighbors. But I’ve lost this respect entirely. WIBTA if I invited my boyfriend over to stay the night and we had really loud, raunchy sex to anger the neighbors? I asked him and he thought it was hilarious and agreed to do it, but I still feel like a bit of a jerk.

They don’t try to keep it down, so it shouldn’t be a big deal if these people don’t either. On the other hand, escalating a feud can backfire.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this odd situation.

Oh, wow.

Yup, I agree with this commenter.

This would get old quick.

Now this would be too funny.

Not a bad idea.

This is going to get real awkward real quick.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.