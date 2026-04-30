Their Roommate Claimed A Kitchen Worktop As Her Space, So These Women Cleverly Set Up the Kettle Station In The Bedroom Out Of Their Roommate’s Reach

Disputes over space among roommates are a common thing.

These women have had enough of their roommate who claimed a part of the kitchen as hers. To comply with her need for space, they took the kettle out of the kitchen and into their bedroom, where she can’t access it.

Read the full story below.

We set up a kettle station in the bedroom in an act of malicious compliance We’ve been having issues with two roommates for a while. Our pettiness has reached a new level this week. One of the girls has claimed ownership of a tiny space of the kitchen worktop (conveniently right next to where we keep our kitchen utensils, of course). We left our toastie maker out for an hour to cool down. She freaked out.

These women had the perfect solution to their roommate’s need for kitchen space.

Anyway, since the concept of things being on “her” worktop is so distressing for her, we decided we should politely confiscate our kettle from the kitchen. She 100% uses it all the time, but we wouldn’t want to upset the poor girl by putting things on “her” worktop, would we? Anyway, we’ve gone full Monty. We have set up the kettle in our room, bought those little hotel milk portions, and brought in the sugar, mugs, and all the tea from the kitchen. It basically feels like a little hotel setup. The petty revenge worked. The girl is mad but obviously can’t make any comments on the matter without sounding deranged. 😉

She asked for more space; she got it.

Let’s read what other people have to say about this.

This one is calling out the roommate.

Here’s an idea.

This user likes the setup.

Another clever suggestion.

And this person is piping up.

Be careful what you wish for, cause you just might get it, most inconveniently.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.