‘They do love each other really.’ – A Dog Kept Bothering A Cat Until It Decided To Fight Back

Cat owners know what I’m about to say is true…

Felines are not to be messed with!

They’re vicious and, when pushed into a corner, they will attack!

A TikTokker posted a video that showed what their cat did after their dog kept pushing its luck.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: How my dog would terrorize the cat before we got another dog.”

The dog batted his paws at a cat who was sitting on a table.

And the cat finally had enough of the dog’s nonsense and smacked the pooch around!

The video’s caption reads, “Who was here first, do you think? They do love each other really.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Cats are only gonna take so much grief before they strike back!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.