April 9, 2026 at 4:55 am

‘They do love each other really.’ – A Dog Kept Bothering A Cat Until It Decided To Fight Back

by Matthew Gilligan

dog and cat fighting

TikTok/@anikathemali313

Cat owners know what I’m about to say is true…

Felines are not to be messed with!

They’re vicious and, when pushed into a corner, they will attack!

A TikTokker posted a video that showed what their cat did after their dog kept pushing its luck.

dog and cat fighting

TikTok/@anikathemali313

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: How my dog would terrorize the cat before we got another dog.”

The dog batted his paws at a cat who was sitting on a table.

dog and cat fighting

TikTok/@anikathemali313

And the cat finally had enough of the dog’s nonsense and smacked the pooch around!

The video’s caption reads, “Who was here first, do you think? They do love each other really.”

dog and cat fighting

TikTok/@anikathemali313

Check out the video.

@anikathemali313

Who was here first do you think? They do love each other really 👀💜🖤 #belgianmalinois #cat #petsoftiktok #fyp #trending

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 10.49.12 AM They do love each other really. A Dog Kept Bothering A Cat Until It Decided To Fight Back

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 10.49.29 AM They do love each other really. A Dog Kept Bothering A Cat Until It Decided To Fight Back

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 10.49.41 AM They do love each other really. A Dog Kept Bothering A Cat Until It Decided To Fight Back

Cats are only gonna take so much grief before they strike back!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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