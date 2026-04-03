They Let Their Brother Crash With Them Rent-Free, But Now It’s Costing Them Everything

Siblings, can’t live with ’em…and sometimes that’s the end of it.

What would you do if you had to force your brother to go find somewhere else to live? One frustrated sibling recently asked Reddit for advice on his situation like this. Here’s what they said.

AITA for not wanting to live with my brother anymore even though it might leave him homeless?

Ok so for starters, I’ve lived with him for 5 years and just finally got my own apartment.

It was cool living with him sometimes and we had some good conversations but he was also kind of irresponsible while I lived with him.

As little brothers tend to be.

3 separate times he almost got us evicted which left a lot of stress for me because while I paid late sometimes, I never had gotten to the point of being behind to where eviction notices showed up on our door.

He also only works 1 part time job.

Can’t imagine he’s contributing much from that.

He has never had a full time job since I lived with him.

I know the economy is bad but I’ve never had trouble getting 2 jobs or even having a full time job.

Also, I feel like he has kind of taken advantage of me at some points while living with him.

Seems in line for this guy’s character.

Like him sleeping in the living room on a couch that we both paid money for, or him keeping some of his things like video games, shoes, and socks in there.

It seemed like he had 2 rooms for a while.

Oof, sounds like he needs to decide if he’s putting himself or his family first. Let’s see how the good folks of Reddit weighed in here.

Some tough love was offered immediately.



One person pointed out the bigger picture.



Another commented on a pattern.



A little bit of nuance was shown.



But all ended on a positive note.



It’s all but the apartment in the family here.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.