This Team Earned A Coveted Performance Perk, But Their Jealous Coworkers Schemed To Take It From Them

Promoting a competitive environment at work can be productive, but it can also backfire.

What would you do if you got your work perks taken away because of some jealous teammates? One manager recently vented about his crazy work situation on Reddit. Here are the details.

Whiners cause RTO for everyone

At the moment, my team works from home most of the time, we do 3 days a month in the office, because work from home privileges are performance based.

My team has over 105% performance EVERY month.

Sounds like they deserve some recognition.

Other teams in my department don’t.

It goes as following: over 105%, 3 days at the office, 95 – 105%, a week at the office, 85 – 95% two weeks, under 85% no work from home.

Other teams mostly have under 80% perfomance, and they complained about my team working from home.

Seems like that’s all just sour grapes.

And the higher ups and the HR decided that performance based work from home is bad for the “team spirit”, “cohesion”, “synergy” and other HR buzzwords.

so now, because OTHERS are underperforming, we have to return to office full time.

And as a team, we all agreed that our performance should match theirs, for “team spirit”…

Only seems fair.

My team works so hard to get the performance enough to work from home.

Now? No way.

Enjoy your “team spirit” folks…

There’s no “i” in team, but there is in “unfair”. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in here.

The comments unanimously agreed with the team.



One person suggested implementing a bigger plan.



Some good-natured sarcasm was shared.



Another felt the company got what they deserved.



However, some wise words were also imparted.



This team is about to learn how to act their wage.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.