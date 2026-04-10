April 10, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘This woman’s husband is in so much trouble.’ – A Traveler Noticed A Woman On His Flight Writing A Sternly-Worded Message To Someone On Her Laptop

by Matthew Gilligan

woman typing on computer

TikTok/@bobby_franks

Hell hath no fury like a woman who wants her house to be nice and clean.

A man named Bobby posted a video to TikTok from a plane and showed viewers what the woman who sat in front of him was writing in a document on her laptop computer.

woman typing on computer

TikTok/@bobby_franks

The text overlay on the video reads, “This woman’s husband is in so much trouble.”

Bobby filmed between seats on his flight and saw a woman typing quickly on her laptop.

woman typing on a computer

TikTok/@bobby_franks

The document contained the headline, “Ways to help around the house.”

In the caption, Bobby asked, “Why is she typing so fast?”

woman typing on a computer

TikTok/@bobby_franks

Take a look at the video.

@bobby_franks

Why is she typing so fast ? #fyp #comedy #yikes

♬ Only Time – Enya

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.46.31 AM This womans husband is in so much trouble. A Traveler Noticed A Woman On His Flight Writing A Sternly Worded Message To Someone On Her Laptop

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.46.58 AM This womans husband is in so much trouble. A Traveler Noticed A Woman On His Flight Writing A Sternly Worded Message To Someone On Her Laptop

And this individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.47.09 AM This womans husband is in so much trouble. A Traveler Noticed A Woman On His Flight Writing A Sternly Worded Message To Someone On Her Laptop

Somebody was really in for it!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

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