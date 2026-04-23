April 23, 2026 at 4:47 pm

Two Dogs Gave A Tourist Dirty Looks In New York City

by Matthew Gilligan

dogs sitting on a bench

TikTok/@camilomposada

New York City is known for it’s rough-and-tumble residents…and, apparently, that description applies to the dogs who live there, too!

A tourist named Camilo posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what he witnessed while on a trip to NYC.

dogs on a bench

TikTok/@camilomposada

Camilo stood on a sidewalk in New York City and he filmed two dogs sitting on a bench outside a business.

dogs on a bench

TikTok/@camilomposada

The dogs wore jackets and they both gave Camilo mean looks as he filmed them.

The video’s caption reads, “We found these little dogs in New York waiting for their owners.”

Those pooches were probably thinking, “Hey, beat it, pal!”

dogs on a bench

TikTok/@camilomposada

Take a look at the video.

@camilomposada

We found these little dogs in New York waiting for their owners. #newyorkcity #newyork #manhattan #dogs

♬ original sound – CamiloPosada

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 2.12.12 PM Two Dogs Gave A Tourist Dirty Looks In New York City

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 2.12.37 PM Two Dogs Gave A Tourist Dirty Looks In New York City

And this TikTok user nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 2.13.02 PM Two Dogs Gave A Tourist Dirty Looks In New York City

These pooches were seriously mean mugging this guy!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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