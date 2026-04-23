Two Dogs Gave A Tourist Dirty Looks In New York City

New York City is known for it’s rough-and-tumble residents…and, apparently, that description applies to the dogs who live there, too!

A tourist named Camilo posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what he witnessed while on a trip to NYC.

Camilo stood on a sidewalk in New York City and he filmed two dogs sitting on a bench outside a business.

The dogs wore jackets and they both gave Camilo mean looks as he filmed them.

The video’s caption reads, “We found these little dogs in New York waiting for their owners.”

Those pooches were probably thinking, “Hey, beat it, pal!”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTok user nailed it.

These pooches were seriously mean mugging this guy!

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