‘We love our shelter baby regardless of her breed, but it’s cool to know.’ – A Couple Was Surprised By Their Rescue Dog’s DNA Results

These doggy DNA tests are a lot of fun!

And if you’ve ever wondered what breed or breeds your dog might be, go ahead and get that test done and see what you learn.

A TikTokker posted a video and showed folks what happened when they decided to get a DNA test for their puppy, Bear.

The video’s text overlay reads, “We adopted her and had no clue what her mix could possibly be, so we did a DNA test and the results surprised me.”

The results showed that Bear is 44% standard poodle, 25.3% poodle, 10% golden retriever and 10% Boston terrier…

But there was one twist the TikTokker didn’t see coming.

Another text overlay reads, “Woah, didn’t expect this one.”

It turns out that Bear is also 10.7% American pit bull terrier.

A text overlay reads, “We love our shelter baby regardless of her breed, but it’s cool to know.”

The TikTokker wrote in the video’s caption, “Bear’s Embark DNA test results! We were a little surprised! When we adopted her the shelter had no clue so out of curiosity we did a DNA test.”

Here’s the video.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual weighed in.

They didn’t see that coming!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁