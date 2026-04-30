Wife Added Six-Day-Old Leftover Spaghetti To A Fresh Sauce, And Her Husband Refused To Eat It

Dinner surprises can be fun…until they come with a backstory you really didn’t ask for.

He sat down to what looked like a normal plate of spaghetti—maybe a little sweet, a little off, but edible.Then came the reveal: the sauce was “thickened” with blended spaghetti from six days ago.

Suddenly, those few bites hit very differently.

AITA for refusing to eat my wife’s spaghetti after I found out what she put in it Last night my wife made spaghetti and it smelled amazing. she said she tried something new and wanted me to just eat it before asking questions. i had a few bites and it tasted kind of off but not terrible, just weirdly sweet and earthy. i asked what she changed and she told me she blended up leftover spaghetti from SIX days ago and mixed it into the sauce to thicken it.

Oof.

i immediately stopped eating. i know it is technically the same ingredients but the idea of blended old noodles mixed into fresh sauce made me feel sick. she got offended and said i already ate half a plate so clearly it was fine and i was just being dramatic now that i knew i told her that is exactly the point, i did not know. if i had known beforehand i would not have eaten it.

100%.

she said i was being wasteful and disrespectful and acting like she served me garbage. i ended up making a sandwich because i could not finish it and she got really upset and barely talked to me the rest of the night now she told her family and they think i embarrassed her, but my mom thinks it is gross and i should not have been tricked into eating it i feel bad for hurting her feelings but also i feel like i should get a say in what i am eating. AITA?

Reddit largely leaned NTA, with many agreeing that the ingredients could’ve been unsafe and not telling someone beforehand crossed a line.

This person says that old of food = trash.

This person says it was probably spoiled.

And this person agrees…he likely consumed mold. Blech.

It’s not just about what’s in the food, it’s about knowing what you’re eating!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.