Wife Felt Hurt After Her Husband Put Effort Into Planning A Birthday Party For His Manager But Never Did The Same For Her, So She Suspected Something Else Might Be Going On

When someone starts doing things out of character, it can really raise red flags.

So, what would you do if your partner went out of their way to plan something special for someone else, but never showed that same effort toward you, and it started to bother you more over time? Would you just try to forget about it and move on? Or would you confront your partner?

In the following story, one wife can’t take it any longer and decides to ask her husband point-blank. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for asking my husband if he is interested in his manager? I (27f) have been having issues with my husband (27m) recently. He came to me at the beginning of the month with this grand idea for me to plan a birthday party for his manager – I have met her all of 4? Times max. I told him no, because I don’t know her well enough, it was too short notice, and way too close to Christmas. He persisted, but finally agreed. A week later, he told me HE was planning her a birthday party cause before he had even asked me, he had told her he was doing it.

At first, she tried to help.

I was furious. I told him it was rude, to go behind my back like that, especially because he wanted to have a dinner party AND HE DOESN’T COOK! So for the week following, I was asking for a guest list, menu, time, etc., all the details I’d need. He kept saying he didn’t know and he’d “try” to get them. I finally blew up at him and told him how hurt I was that he not only was being so difficult about this, but that he was putting all this effort into planning this party for his manager, but in the 12 years we’ve been together, he could never manage to throw me a party.

Then, he started repeating his manager’s stories.

He offered a half-hearted apology, and we moved on. Yesterday, we were on our way to the store when he was telling me this story, his manager told him about her mother and mother-in-law, but he kept using words like “GG” and “grandma.” So, I asked him to just simplify and tell me whose mom, cause idk who “GG” was and who “Grandma” was.

When confronted, he got extremely defensive.

He yelled at me saying it’s just as simple to understand so I told him I didn’t care anymore and not to bother telling me the story I honestly didn’t care to hear about his manager’s life. He got really upset, and I finally asked him, “So what, you wanna get with her? Are you interested in her?” He yelled at me and told me to never say that again. He hasn’t spoken to me since. AITA?

Wow! That reaction was a little… strong.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about it.

This person would let him handle the party alone.

Here’s someone who cannot understand why she stays for this.

Yet another person who thinks she’s wrong for this.

According to this comment, he definitely likes her.

She’s probably not wrong, and that’s why he got so defensive when she asked the question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.