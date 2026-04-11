Woman Agreed To Babysit Her Neighbor’s Kids Instead Of Hanging Out With Her Boyfriend, So He Lost His Cool And Accused Her Of Not Caring About Him

In most relationships, a single missed evening is barely worth mentioning.

When a 20-year-old woman agreed to babysit her neighbor’s kids for one night, her boyfriend decided it was proof the relationship was one-sided and stormed out demanding a major apology.

Suddenly what started as a simple favor was about to become a very big conversation about control.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for accepting a babysitting job instead of spending time with my BF? My (20F) boyfriend (21M) has a full-time job, and we spend about 1.5-2 hours per evening together on weekdays before he has to go back to his house. We also spend all of Friday evening and the weekend together. This has been going on for a few months now. For context, we have been together over 3 years.

So one day, she had someone else vying for her time.

My neighbor asked me to babysit her kids for an evening in the near future. It will take up my entire evening, and my boyfriend and I won’t be able to see each other that day. I didn’t think this was a big deal since it’s just one day.

She sees this more as a favor than a real job.

For context, my neighbor is probably going to pay me less than minimum wage, but we haven’t even discussed prices yet. In the past she has paid well below minimum wage. I also see accepting this job as doing my neighbor a favor, so I’m happy to settle for a small payment.

But her boyfriend wasn’t understanding at all.

I told my boyfriend that I accepted this job so he knew it was coming up in my schedule. He got so angry with me and said that I think being paid “next to nothing” is worth more than spending time with him, and that I’m inconsiderate of him for accepting the job. He said the relationship was one-sided because of this.

This clearly points to larger problems in their relationship.

He also claims that every time I say I miss him it’s bull because I clearly don’t miss him if I’d rather take this job over spending 1.5-2 hours with him on one evening. He also said “if that’s the case, screw you” and just left my house all mad because I accepted this job.

So she fights back against his unfair expectations.

I told him he was being unreasonable and that it’s one evening out of all the time we spend together. He says he’s owed a major apology from me, and that if I truly cared about spending time with him I wouldn’t have accepted this job. I didn’t think I did anything wrong by accepting this job. It’s one night, and it’s not like we can’t call or text while the kids are asleep. So, AITAH?

Sounds like this relationship may be headed for some trouble.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter points out that her boyfriend doesn’t seem to have her best interests at heart.

Maybe she really should be getting paid more for the babysitting.

She shouldn’t need her boyfriend’s permission to spend her evening another way.

She said yes to a babysitting job, and her boyfriend said goodbye to his composure.

When the relationship can crumble over something as small as a babysitting gig, there are definitely bigger issues at play.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.