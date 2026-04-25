Woman Asked Her Husband To Buy A New Sleep Sack For Their Baby, But He Said He Didn’t Care And It Wasn’t Necessary

Parenting expenses can quickly become a source of tension.

In this story, a woman is currently on maternity leave with a reduced salary.

She asked her husband to buy a new sleep sack for their growing baby.

But her husband refused, saying he didn’t see it as necessary.

Do you agree? Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for asking for husband to buy a sleep sack for our baby? I am 33F. My husband is 34F. We have a four-month-old (almost five) baby together. We split all bills 50/50. We make roughly the same income. However, I am currently on maternity leave, so my salary is reduced.

This woman thought her husband had some money to spare.

Money is tight. My husband does not typically have a ton left over. But he has made some personal purchases lately for leisure. So I presumed he was currently comfortable.

She asked him to buy a new sleep sack for the baby, but he refused.

Our baby is outgrowing his sleep sack. It costs $45. I asked my husband if he could purchase him a new one. He said no. He said he does not care about it or think it is necessary or important. This led to a long texting argument after.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a sarcastic comment.

This person makes a valid point.

This one makes sense, too.

Finally, short and straightforward.

If you’re the real father, you have to care about your baby’s needs.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.