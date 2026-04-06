Woman Asked Her Sibling To Return A $40 Luggage Fee She No Longer Needed, But Her Sister Went Birthday Shopping Instead And Left Her Wondering Whose Money Was Funding The Gift

Asking for $40 back from a sibling should be simple, but sometimes it’s not.

When a woman covered her twin sister’s luggage fee only to discover their parents had already paid for the flight, she asked for the money back, but her sister seemed hesitant.

So when her birthday grew closer, she started wondering whether it was the right time to ask.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for asking for my twin to pay me back around our birthday? So this is a tricky one. I (24F) and my twin sister (24F) have an upcoming birthday. But prior to this, my twin was planning to come visit me for my graduation. The plane ticket was expensive, so I offered to cover the $40 fee for her carry-on luggage.

But it turns out, her sibling got the money from elsewhere, so she tried to make it right.

But it turns out our parents paid for her flight, so I requested the money back. Seems pretty harmless, right? A week goes by and nothing.

She begins to wonder how she should handle bringing this up to her.

Our birthday is coming up and the whole “gift” conversation comes along with it. She’s buying me presents but has yet to pay me back. I would feel like an AH asking for money while she’s spending money on me. But in theory, that’s my money she’s probably spending.

She knows saying something could ruffle feathers, but staying quiet isn’t fair to herself.

Do I cut my losses and not say anything, or stand firm but possibly upset her by asking for my money back? She’s the sensitive type who has not been as independent money-wise between the two of us throughout the years. My partner says I should stand up for myself and get the money back, but I’m unsure.

If it’s her money, it deserves to be returned to her.

What did Reddit think?

Everyone has different attitudes when it comes to money.

Confronting her sibling about the issue could just make things worse for everyone.

At the end of the day, this young woman needs to decide where her comfort level lies.

This user seems to think she should leave well enough alone.

It’s a tough thing to watch your sister go shopping with money that likely belongs to you.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.