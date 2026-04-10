Woman Bought A Cart Full Of Items At Costco, But The Employee At The Exit Insisted On Counting Every Single One

Imagine going to your local Costco to stock up on some items because you have a recipe you want to make in bulk. When you’re ready to leave the store, would you be annoyed if the employee at the exit questioned you about your purchase, or would you allow them all the time they needed to verify that your receipt matched what was in your cart?

In this story, one Costco shopper is in this situation, and she seems pretty annoyed at the attitude of the employee who was working at the exit.

Keep reading for the whole story.

You can count? Okay, count! I was at Costco last month buying a lot of heavy whipping cream, maple syrup, and half and half’s. I was making my special drink that I always give out during the holidays. You know how Costco has that big section full of empty boxes for us to take? Well yeah I took a bunch of them and put my ingredients in them so I wouldn’t have to manually put each one in my car. I was probably buying close to 20 of each so I had enough to give all of my family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, etc. I did self checkout so the poor cashier wouldn’t have to scan like 70+ items. Got my long receipt and made my way over to the receipt goblins at the exit.

The lady at the exit was very thorough.

At my Costco, most receipt goblins just glance at your cart and then just swipe your receipt… they’re also lazy to count through it all lol. Well the lady I had started off looking thru my cart and seeing what all I bought. After she realized how much stuff there was she asked “How many of these are there?” while pointing to the box holding both heavy whipping cream and half and half cartons. Tbh, I couldn’t even remember how many I bought and so I just started manually counting each one in front of her. That’s her job, but I didn’t mind counting and helping her out.

The lady snapped at her.

Now this is where she caught me off guard. Not even a couple seconds into me counting out loud, she snaps in a condescending voice “I know how to count. I wanna know how many of THESE” while pointing to a carton of half and half. I’m thinking, lady this is WHY I am counting. But alright whatever.

She stated the obvious.

I reply back “OK! I don’t remember how many I bought. But since you know how to count you’re more than welcome to!” She just glares at me and starts manually counting them all. After finishing counting all 70+ items she hands me back my receipt while trying to avoid eye contact. I just say thank you and wish her a better day!

I’ve never had anyone at Costco insist on counting everything in my cart. Usually, they just glance at it. The employee in this story was definitely being extra picky.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person loves the story and has a question.

Sam’s Club does it differently.

This person would’ve messed with the employee.

Here’s a story about Walmart.

Being overly picky isn’t a good look.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.