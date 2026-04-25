Woman Bought Hair Dye, But Her Husband Got Angry About Money And Blamed Her For Being Broke

Money stress can quickly turn small purchases into big arguments.

In this story, a woman asked her husband to buy hair dye, which he had already agreed to earlier.

But after paying the bills, his mood quickly soured, and his reaction left her feeling guilty.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for buying hair dye? Last Friday, my husband, Liam (27M) and I (26F) were in town to pick up some things. I am a SAHM. Liam works. We also had some bills to pay. Considering my husband made about 700 dollars, I figured we would have some extra money. I wanted to dye my hair before Easter.

This woman’s husband promised her that he would buy her some hair dye.

My husband knew this the past Friday because I wanted to get it then. He told me I could get it the next Friday. My husband paid the bills. We got the few things we needed before going to get my hair dye. My husband failed to tell me how much money we had left.

He got upset when she brought it up.

I asked my husband, “Did you remember about going to Sally’s?” He got upset with me on the road. He said, “Does it look like I friggin’ remembered about your Sally’s?” I am very bad with remembering where places are. I am also directionally challenged.

He paid $33 for the dye.

He turned around and went to Sally’s. At this point, I did not even really want to go anymore. We went in and I got my stuff. It was 33 dollars. I heard him make a huff noise while we were paying.

She asked him why he was grumpy.

When we got out of the store, I asked him, “Why are you being grumpy?” He replied, “Because I am tired of being broke.” He told me we had 100 dollars to last us the week. He told me this after the fact. I tried getting him to turn around and return my stuff. He refused.

Now, she feels guilty about the whole thing.

He was upset for a while after that. I felt like it was my fault. I felt like I was being blamed for us being broke constantly. This is even though I rarely ask for anything. Am I the jerk in this situation?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This person offers some advice.

You need to communicate better, says this one.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

If you say yes at the store, you can’t switch to “we’re broke” at the checkout.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.