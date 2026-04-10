Woman Bought Her Car At 18 With Her Own Money, But She Learned That Her Parents Paid For Her Sister’s Car

Parents don’t always treat siblings the same way.

In this story, a woman worked hard to save for her own car at 18.

Only to discover her sister’s car was fully paid for by their parents.

Now, she’s questioning if it was fair or if she was just overreacting.

Check out the full details below…

AITAH for being upset that my parents bought my sisters car? I (21F) have an older sister (25F) who I’ll call Emily. When I was 18, I bought myself a car. I have been working since I was 14. So I saved around $6,500 (this is AUD, by the way) and bought myself a car. My car isn’t super fancy or anything, but I still drive it to this day.

This woman thought her sister paid for her car.

When my sister was 16, she also got a car. I used to think she was the one that paid for it. Don’t get me wrong, her car isn’t a Tesla or anything. But she told me it was around $8,000.

She learned that it was her parents who paid for her sister’s car.

The other day, we were talking about our cars. My sister let it slip that my parents paid for her car. I thought it was a joke at first, but no one else laughed. I asked them why I had to pay for my car but Emily didn’t. They started talking about how Emily was bad at saving, and she needed a car for school.

When she confronted them, they avoided her questions.

I asked why she couldn’t have caught public transport to school like I did. I didn’t get my car until I was in year 12. They kept deflecting all of my questions. So I just flat out asked them why they didn’t pay for my car in order to make things fair. They said it was because they knew I was good at saving my money.

She thought it was really unfair, and now, she’s upset.

I was getting called ungrateful for thinking my parents owed me a car. It wasn’t about that. It was about the unfairness of the situation. If they thought it was fair, why have they kept it from me for so long? AITA for being upset?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person has a similar experience.

Short and straightforward.

This one can relate, too.

Finally, here’s another honest opinion.

Fairness in the family means “no favors” and “no favorites.”

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.