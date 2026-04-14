Woman Caught Her Manipulative Older Sibling Trying To Trick Her Out Of Her Half Of The Family Home With A Shady Buyout, But When She Refused, Things Got Ugly

There’s always that one family member who treats family dynamics like a business opportunity.

One woman felt blindsided when her older sibling casually pitched a shady deal to buy her out of the family home and turn her into a tenant in her own house.

The red flags were practically waving themselves.

Keep reading for the full story.

AIO Older sibling wants to buy me out I’m (29F) on vacation visiting my older sister (35F) in Spain. Last day here, she asks me this hypothetical question; she wants to buy out my half of our childhood home.

She immediately was against this idea.

I immediately got on edge (irrational?) because when I was younger I was afraid she’d try to pull something like this and try to take the house from me, and she knows this.

She has good reason for being suspicious.

She once tried to ask our Mom (65F), and I hadn’t known until she (my sister) told me that our mom considered the childhood home to be MY house, since I still live there. In our culture — Hispanic — this isn’t a stigma so long as you contribute to the household (chores/rent/groceries). I haven’t moved out yet mainly because property value in our city, San Diego, has gone through the roof imo.

Their mother seemed to make her wishes clear from the start.

We grew up here, and my mom’s made it a point she doesn’t want to leave monetary inheritance but property for both of us. We’re not sure if it’s going to happen.

She doesn’t think her sister will behave fairly if she agrees.

I love my sister but I also don’t trust her because I know how manipulative she can get when it comes to her best interests. She asked how I would feel about being bought out, being given the cash, still being allowed to live in the house but finding a tenant to charge rent and pay that to her.

She’s already acting a little shady about it all.

She was trying to sell me on the idea of being her property manager, and the whole thing stunk of something she tried to sell me on before with a car. I got ticked off and told her no, stayed firm on it. Still ticked off, I don’t want to speak with her — wondering if I’m in the wrong for reacting this way.

Sounds like she’s right not to trust her sister.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user advises her to get the mother involved while she still can.

Her sister’s behavior is pretty heartless.

This user shares their advice.

The sister’s request doesn’t even really make sense.

She may be the younger sibling, but she wasn’t born yesterday.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.