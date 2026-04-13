Woman Gave Honest Advice To A Friend About Her Open Marriage, But She Was Called Judgmental And Their Friendship Stopped

Some people can’t accept the honest opinions of others.

The following story involves a woman who has a friend who opened her marriage and started seeing another man.

She gave her friend her honest take on the matter and pointed out her husband was clearly uncomfortable with the setup.

The conversation quickly turned into an argument because her friend didn’t take her opinions very well.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for telling my friend she is the reason her relationship is failing My friend (22F) has been married for almost a year now. About three months after the wedding, she opened the idea of an open marriage. She used the term swinging. She said it would be a group thing, not just her thing.

This woman’s friend started bringing in a new guy to their home.

Well, it did not take long for her to start bringing men into the house when he was at work. He knew about it. She brought this new guy in two months ago. It is very obvious that her husband is jealous of it. Since he has been brought in, they fight constantly.

She gave her friend her honest opinion.

She came to me asking for advice. I am a very brutally honest person. I let her know that most swingers swap couples. They do not just bring in one man for themselves. I told her that if she wanted to openly cheat on her spouse in their house while he was at work, then she was going to have to deal with how her marriage would suffer from it. I told her she is not looking at how he is feeling.

Her friend didn’t take it very well.

I also said that it is sad that my partner and I can obviously see he is not happy. When I said that, she told me I was judging her for what she was doing. She said her marriage was going to be fine as long as they find someone for her husband. I told her that maybe the reason he has not brought anyone home is because he is uncomfortable with it. I said she needed to sit down and talk to him.

Now, they have stopped communicating.

She said it was unnecessary and told me to keep my nose in my business. I then said okay. I told her not to come to me with this topic again when I told you my opinion, which you asked for. We have now stopped communicating. I wonder if I was too harsh.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user makes a valid point.

Short and straightforward.

This one shares their personal thought.

It’s her problem, not yours, says this person.

Finally, here’s a good analogy.

Don’t ask for honesty if you only want others to agree with you.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.