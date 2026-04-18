Woman Has A Suggestion About Having Only One Bus Stop In The Neighborhood Instead Of Two, But When She Gets Her Wish, Her Morning Commute Takes Longer

Imagine living in a neighborhood where there’s a pretty easy flow of traffic in and out. What would you think if one neighbor suggested a change that ended up inconveniencing everyone? Would you be upset about the situation or would you find it satisfying that the person who suggested it is inconvenienced too?

In this story, one resident shares what happened when their neighborhood went from having two bus stops to only having one bus stop.

Let’s read all about it.

Entitled Neighbor doesn’t like our bus stop So I live in a resident owned community (it wasn’t when I moved in, the residents bought it recently). The back part where I live is in a different town than the front, so the kids bus stop was at the end of our road, and the other town bus stop was at the front by the busy main road.

One neighbor had an idea.

One of our more entitled neighbors who live in the other town decided we should have to use the same bus stop. Making it a little inconvenient but whatever not a big deal. Since the buses in our town cannot stop traffic on the busy road in the neighboring town like their buses do they now need to pull into the community and make a difficult turn blocking the entrance/exit. So now the entitled neighbor is stuck waiting, or has to leave earlier or be late for work. It makes me laugh, every time.

That’s funny! It’s a great example of the saying be careful what you wish for because you just might get it!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Same.

I hope not! That would be extra annoying.

There is only one bus stop.

This person wants to see a map.

Getting what you want can create new problems.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.