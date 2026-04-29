Woman Kindly Helps Her Sister Wake Up For Work By Calling Her, But When Her Sister Kept Ignoring Multiple Calls, They Argued

Getting up is hard, and this is why most of us set multiple alarms.

But what happens when you also have an accountability partner calling you so you’ll get up on time, and it still doesn’t work?

Well, they get frustrated.

So when this happened to a woman and her sister, they ended up arguing, and now she’s wondering if she’s in the wrong for feeling upset.

What would you do in her situation?

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for getting annoyed after I kept failing to wake up my sister for her work? I have been waking my sister for months for her work since she does not wake up to her alarm. (She closes the alarm and sleeps back after). I offered to wake her up for her work, so I kept calling her at least three times every day to make sure she was woken up enough to go and prepare for work. Lately I started to feel very annoyed as she was not waking up and closing her phone’s voice off when I called, leading me to call her repeatedly 3-5 times, enough for her to wake up.

But her sister was offended.

After seeing my annoyed expression, she became very hurt, saying that I said I’d to that, and if I said this before she would not have relied on me. The case is I am used to waking her up for work but after she ignores my calling to sleep more, I am getting angry at it. She says she does not remember doing that, today especially she said her phone was out of her reach, but I can hear my phone call voice shutting down after seconds. Making me the liar in the situation as she says that, which hurts my feelings.

They can’t even agree to disagree.

I understand she is working in a long taxing work, she says that she can’t even feel her body and can’t keep up with everything. When she says it like that I feel bad (I am a student and I generally spend my time in the home and I am a morning person). So I usually would be awake those times, I still set alarms for myself to wake her up. It feels like at least I can do that. But I can’t help but feel mentally tired after the argument especially.

It just didn’t work.

After the little argument I said that I will not wake her up as she should get up with alarms, as it would be the best decision for us. I feel hurt in general, like it was my fault for offering her that, but I did not expect to keep calling her to wake her up. AITA?

She’s not failing to wake her sister up. Her sister is failing at being a responsible adult.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their opinion.

Someone gives her a suggestion.

Food for thought.

Another reader chimes in.

It can be this simple.

Her sister should show more appreciation for her efforts.