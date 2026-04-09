Woman Left A Spare Key With Her In-Laws For Emergency Reasons, So She Felt Uncomfortable When They Entered The House To Put Some Groceries Inside

Boundaries at home can be more important than people realize.

The following story involves a woman who left a spare key for her in-laws while she and her husband were on vacation.

She explicitly mentioned that it was to be used only for emergencies.

But they entered the house to leave groceries, which made her uncomfortable.

Was her feeling valid? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not wanting parents in law in my house while I’m on vacation? My husband (30M) and I (30F) went on vacation for a week. I reluctantly left a key under the mat for my parents-in-law. This was for any packages that might arrive or for pipe issues in the house. It would get below freezing while we were gone.

This woman was a bit reluctant to leave a key for his parents-in-law.

I expressed to my husband that I was reluctant. I decided logically that we should do it in case a pipe burst. I also worried that my packages would be stolen.

She learned that her in-laws let themselves in to put some groceries inside.

When we were returning home, they informed us cheerfully that they put groceries inside for us. I assumed they would only go in for an emergency. I thought it would be only if they heard a burst pipe or saw a package on the doorstep. I understand it can be touchy discussing parent behaviors. So I calmly asked my husband how he felt about them letting themselves in to bring groceries.

Her husband had no issues with it and said she was being ungrateful.

He said he had no issues with it. I then said that I kind of do not like it. I may still be a bit traumatized from having my things gone through by my parents when I was young. My husband seemed annoyed with me. He said I am being ungrateful. Am I the jerk?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Lol. Here’s a sarcastic and funny comment.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion from this one.

This person makes a valid point.

You are being ungrateful, says this user.

The spare key was meant for emergencies, not for casual home visits.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.